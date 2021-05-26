You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
Big Swole and KiLynn King vs. The Bunny and Madi Wrenkowski
Leyla Hirsch vs. Vertvixen
Julia Hart vs. Tesha Price
Diamante vs. Reka Tehaka
Bear Bronson vs. Joey Janela
Angelico vs. RYZIN
Dante Martin vs. Jason Hotch
Evil Uno and Colt Cabana vs. Steven Andrews and Simon Lotto
Aaron Solow vs. Ganon Jones (Jones is one half of popular indie tag team The Mane Event)
Brian Cage vs. Sonny Kiss
10 vs. Dillon McQueen
Gunn Club (Billy and Colten) vs. Kal Herro and Liam Gray
Nick Comoroto vs. Duke Davis