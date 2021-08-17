You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
– Frankie Kazarian vs. Brandon Cutler
– Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero M, & Rey Fenix) vs. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) & Cole Karter
– Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty
– Matt Hardy vs. Wheeler YUTA
– Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Joey Keys & Spencer Slade
– Kris Statlander vs. Kiera Hogan
– Penelope Ford vs. Masha Slamovich
– Dark Order (10, Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Rickey Shane Page, Andrew Palace & Bill Collier
– Tay Conti vs. Rebecca Scott
– 2.0 vs. Skyler Andrews & Sam Adams
– Nyla Rose vs. Tina San Antonio