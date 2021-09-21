You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
Allie Katch vs. Big Swole
Bear Bronson vs. Eddie Kingston
Darian Bengston, Cole Karter & Sean Maluta vs. The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo)
Xtina Kay vs. The Bunny (w/ The Butcher & The Blade)
Stallion Rogers & Anthony Greene vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)
Luke Curtis & Cameron Stewart vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson (w/ Dustin Rhodes)
Marcus Kross vs. Lance Archer
Marina Tucker vs. Tay Conti (w/ Anna Jay & Brodie Jr.)
Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds