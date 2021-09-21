You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Allie Katch vs. Big Swole

Bear Bronson vs. Eddie Kingston

Darian Bengston, Cole Karter & Sean Maluta vs. The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo)

Xtina Kay vs. The Bunny (w/ The Butcher & The Blade)

Stallion Rogers & Anthony Greene vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

Luke Curtis & Cameron Stewart vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson (w/ Dustin Rhodes)

Marcus Kross vs. Lance Archer

Marina Tucker vs. Tay Conti (w/ Anna Jay & Brodie Jr.)

Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds