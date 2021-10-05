You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
- Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Henry
- Baron Black, Austin Green, Aaron Frye & Dean Alexander vs. FTR, Wardlow & Shawn Spears
- Abadon vs. Valentina Rossi
- Erik Lockhart vs. Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0)
- The Acclaimed vs. Michael Martinez & Vary Morales
- Nick Comoroto (w/ The Factory) vs. Orange Cassidy (w/ Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta)
- Hunter Knott, Rosario Grillo & Cameron Stewart vs. Gunn Club
- Madi Wrenkowski vs. Skye Blue
- Serpentico (w/ Luther) vs. Marko Stunt
- The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart)
- Kal Herro vs. Sonny Kiss
- Zada Zhang vs. Kris Statlander