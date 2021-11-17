You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

– Too Fast, Too Fuego (Fuego del Sol & Fuego 2) vs. Kit Sackett & Brandon Gore.

– Hyan vs. Ruby Soho

– Andrade El Idolo vs. Jah-C

– Dark Order’s 10 vs. Mikey Wild

– Dark Order (Alan “5” Angels & Colt Cabana) vs. The Acclaimed

– John Silver vs. Peter Avalon

– Sonny Kiss vs. Adam Grace

– Jaysin Strife vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Riho, Kris Statlander and Ryo Mizunami vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura and The Bunny

– The Variety Blonds and Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson (w/ Arn Anderson) vs. Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth (w/ QT Marshall)

– Scorpio Sky vs. Craven Knyte

– Shawn Spears & Wardlow vs. Arik Cannon & Renny D