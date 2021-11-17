You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
– Too Fast, Too Fuego (Fuego del Sol & Fuego 2) vs. Kit Sackett & Brandon Gore.
– Hyan vs. Ruby Soho
– Andrade El Idolo vs. Jah-C
– Dark Order’s 10 vs. Mikey Wild
– Dark Order (Alan “5” Angels & Colt Cabana) vs. The Acclaimed
– John Silver vs. Peter Avalon
– Sonny Kiss vs. Adam Grace
– Jaysin Strife vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
Riho, Kris Statlander and Ryo Mizunami vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura and The Bunny
– The Variety Blonds and Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson (w/ Arn Anderson) vs. Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth (w/ QT Marshall)
– Scorpio Sky vs. Craven Knyte
– Shawn Spears & Wardlow vs. Arik Cannon & Renny D