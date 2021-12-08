You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Dante Martin, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks of Team Taz vs. Kekoa, Omkar and JT Dunn

Lio Rush vs. Rayo

Thunder Rosa vs. Sofia Castillo

John Silver of Dark Order vs. Aaron Solo of The Factory

Lee Moriarty vs. Misterioso

Fuego Del Sol vs. Luke Sampson

Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura

Brandi Rhodes vs. Angelica Risk

Anthony Ogogo of The Factory vs. Baron Black

Shawn Spears and Wardlow of The Pinnacle vs. Jay Marte and Richard King