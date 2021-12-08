You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
- Dante Martin, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks of Team Taz vs. Kekoa, Omkar and JT Dunn
- Lio Rush vs. Rayo
- Thunder Rosa vs. Sofia Castillo
- John Silver of Dark Order vs. Aaron Solo of The Factory
- Lee Moriarty vs. Misterioso
- Fuego Del Sol vs. Luke Sampson
- Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura
- Brandi Rhodes vs. Angelica Risk
- Anthony Ogogo of The Factory vs. Baron Black
- Shawn Spears and Wardlow of The Pinnacle vs. Jay Marte and Richard King