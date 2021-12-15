You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

— Kris Statlander vs. Marina Shafir.

— The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Colt Cabana & Alex Reynolds) vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Lee & Jeff Parker.

— Tay Conti vs. Heather Monroe.

— Nyla Rose vs. Zeda Zhang.

— Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Ryo Mizunami & Riho.

— Ryan Nemeth vs. Chuck Taylor.

— Nick Comoroto vs. Dean Fleming.

— Jade Cargill vs. Valentina Rossi.

— Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Faboo Andre & Tony Donati.

— Angelico vs. Invictus Khash.

— Arjun Singh vs. Tony Vincita.