You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Lance Archer vs. Joe Keys

Leyla Hirsch vs. Janai Kai

Erica Leigh vs. The Bunny

2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) and Daniel Garcia vs. Pat Brink, Rayo & Kekoa

Jungle Boy (w/ Luchasaurus) vs. Nick Comoroto (w/ QT Marshall & Aaron Solo)

Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn (w/ Billy Gunn) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Preston ’10’ Vance, Alex Reynolds & Alan ‘5’ Angels)

Wheeler YUTA (w/ Chuck Taylor & Kris Statlander) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/ Alex Abrahantes)