You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Aaron Solo (w/ Anthony Ogogo & QT Marshall) vs. Sonny Kiss

Gia Scott vs. Abadon

Hardy Family Office (The Blade, Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) (w/ Matt Hardy & Jose the Assistant) vs. Dante Martin, Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty

Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Ricky Starks) vs. Lee Johnson (w/ Brock Anderson)