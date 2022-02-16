You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash vs. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

Frankie Kazarian vs. Luke Sampson

Angelica Risk vs. Emi Sakura

2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) (w/ Daniel Garcia) vs. Metro Brothers (Chris & J.C. Metro)

Tony Nese vs. Carlie Bravo

Pat Brink vs. QT Marshall (w/ Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo & Nick Comoroto)

Joey Sweets vs. M.T. Nakazawa

Axel Rico vs. Jora Johl

Anthony Bowens (w/ Max Caster) vs. Fuego Del Sol

Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs. Dark Order (Preston ’10’ Vance & Alan ‘5’ Angels)

Cameron Stewart vs. Max Caster (w/ Anthony Bowens)