You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Danielle Kamela vs. Marina Shafir

Kelsey Raegan vs. Kiera Hogan

Diamanté vs. Vipress

Sahara Seven vs. Abadon

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. B. Jack & Donovan Izzolena

Ashton Starr vs. Sonny Kiss

Will Austin vs. Capt. Shawn Dean

Daniel Garcia (w/ Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) vs. Josh Woods

Orange Cassidy & Wheeler YUTA vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto (w/ QT Marshall)

Darian Bengston vs. Lee Johnson

Dante Martin vs. Jack Evans (w/ Angelico & Jora Johl)