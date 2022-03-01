You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
- Danielle Kamela vs. Marina Shafir
- Kelsey Raegan vs. Kiera Hogan
- Diamanté vs. Vipress
- Sahara Seven vs. Abadon
- The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. B. Jack & Donovan Izzolena
- Ashton Starr vs. Sonny Kiss
- Will Austin vs. Capt. Shawn Dean
- Daniel Garcia (w/ Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) vs. Josh Woods
- Orange Cassidy & Wheeler YUTA vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto (w/ QT Marshall)
- Darian Bengston vs. Lee Johnson
- Dante Martin vs. Jack Evans (w/ Angelico & Jora Johl)