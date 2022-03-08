You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
Scorpio Sky (w/ Dan Lambert) vs. Sonny Kiss
Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth (w/ JD Drake & Cezar Bononi) vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin)
Kiera Hogan vs. Red Velvet
Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) (w/ Matt Hardy) vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson (w/ Arn Anderson)
Kelsey Raegan vs. Kris Statlander (w/ Wheeler YUTA, Orange Cassidy, Trent, Chuck Taylor & Danhausen)
Jay Lethal vs. Serpentico (w/ Luther)
The Butcher & The Blade (w/ Jose the Assistant) vs. Alan ‘5’ Angels & Colt Cabana
Marina Tucker vs. Anna Jay
Ruby Soho & A.Q.A. vs. Emi Sakura & Diamante