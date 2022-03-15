You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
- Dark Order (Alan Angels, Colt Cabana & Evil Uno) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Brandon Cutler
- Leyla Hirsch vs. Marina Tucker
- Ricky Starks vs. Darian Bengston
- Ruby Soho vs. Ashley D’Ambroise
- Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) vs. Invictus Khash & Ariya Daivari
- Frankie Kazarian vs. Jora Johl
- John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico)
- Josh Woods vs. AC Adams
- Lance Archer vs. Sage Scott
- 10 vs. Aaron Solo
- 2point0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee) & Daniel Garcia vs. Luke Sampson, Mike Reed, & Shane Stetson
- Diamante vs. Session Moth Martina
- Emi Sakura vs. Shalonce Royal