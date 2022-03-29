You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Foxx Vinyer, Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan vs. Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Preston ’10’ Vance) (w/ Brodie Jr.)

Frankie Kazarian vs. Kaun

Bear Boulder vs. Eddie Kingston

The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) vs. Adam Priest, Invictus Khash & Gus De La Vega

Kiera Hogan vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)

Kelsey Heather vs. Diamanté

Shaloncé Royal vs. Tay Conti (w/ Anna Jay & Brodie Jr.)

Jay Marie, Richard King & Alexander Zane vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Alan ‘5’ Angels) (w/ Brodie Jr.)

Leila Grey vs. Emi Sakura