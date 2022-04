You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

– Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto vs. Alan “5” Angels & 10

– JP Harlow vs. Sonny Kiss

– Ryan Nemeth vs. Chandler Hopkins

– Abadon vs. Hyena Hera

– Luke Sampson & Guillermo Rosas vs. Tiger Ruas & Cezar Bononi

– Lance Archer vs. Dean Alexander