You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

John Silver, Evil Uno, & 10 vs. Peter Avalon, Serpentico, & Ryan Nemeth

Mercedes Martinez vs. Viva Van

The Butcher and The Blade (w/ The Bunny) vs. Hunter Grey & Paul Titan

Anthony Ogogo vs. Carlie Bravo

Jamie Hayter vs. Danika Della Rouge