You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
- Matt Sydal vs. Taylor Rust
- Ethan Page (w/ Dan Lambert) vs. Frankie Kazarian
- Bobby Fish vs. Brock Anderson
- Anna Jay, Ruby Soho & Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura & Diamanté
- Alan ‘5’ Angels vs. QT Marshall (w/ Aaron Solo)
- Anthony Ogogo vs. Nick Ruiz
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Comoroto (w/ Aaron Solo)
- Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) vs. Jack Banning, Sinn Bodhi & Ray Rosas