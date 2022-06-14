You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Matt Sydal vs. Taylor Rust

Ethan Page (w/ Dan Lambert) vs. Frankie Kazarian

Bobby Fish vs. Brock Anderson

Anna Jay, Ruby Soho & Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura & Diamanté

Alan ‘5’ Angels vs. QT Marshall (w/ Aaron Solo)

Anthony Ogogo vs. Nick Ruiz

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Comoroto (w/ Aaron Solo)

Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) vs. Jack Banning, Sinn Bodhi & Ray Rosas