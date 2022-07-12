You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita in a title-eliminator match (from Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Summer Sun Princess 22)
AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC defends against Shota Umino (from RevPro Live in Sheffield)
Dante Martin vs. Nick Comoroto
Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott
Shawn Dean vs. Conan Lycan
Angelico vs. Logan Laroux
Rohit Raju vs. Baron Black
Willow Nightingale vs. Mila Moore
Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson)