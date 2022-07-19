You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Fuego Del Sol vs. Q.T. Marshall (w/ Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto)

ROH Pure Rules Match : Alan Angels vs. Daniel Garcia

Danhausen vs. Jake Something

Avery Breaux & Valentina Rossi vs. The Renegade Twins (Charlette & Robyn Renegade)

Logan Cruz vs. Jay Lethal

Marina Shafir vs. Amber Nova

Anthony Henry vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Luke Sampson vs. Jora Johl

Wheeler Yuta vs. Bryce Donovan

Mercedes Martinez vs. J-Rod

Jonathan Gresham vs. Jordan Oasis