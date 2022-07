You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (c) vs. L.J. Cleary

Slim J vs. Blake Li

Blake Christian vs. Ari Daivari (w/ Slim J)

Angelo Parker (w/ Matt Menard) vs. Cameron Stewart

Ryan Nemeth (w/ Peter Avalon) vs. Alex Reynolds (w/ Brodie Jr.)

Tracy Nyxx vs. Marina Shafir

Allie Recks vs. Kiera Hogan

Renee Michelle vs. Julia Hart

Dante Martin vs. Peter Avalon (w/ Ryan Nemeth)

Cole Karter vs. Mike Orlando