You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
Anthony Ogogo vs Meto
Blake Christian vs Lucky Ali
Daniel Garcia vs Westin Blake
Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
Jora Johl vs Vary Morales
Iron Savages vs Sean Maluta & Manny Lo
John Silver, Alex Reynolds & 10 vs Joey Sweets, DK Vandu, & Tyshaun Perez
KiLynn King vs Mafiosa
Max Caster vs Justin Cotto
Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray
Charlette & Robyn Renegade vs Rocky Radley & Allie Recks
Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs GKM & Oliver Sawyer
Ari Daivari, Slim J & Parker Boudreaux vs Ryan Howe, Omar Amir, & Cash Flo
The Workhorsemen vs Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander