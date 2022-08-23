You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Anthony Ogogo vs Meto

Blake Christian vs Lucky Ali

Daniel Garcia vs Westin Blake

Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto

Jora Johl vs Vary Morales

Iron Savages vs Sean Maluta & Manny Lo

John Silver, Alex Reynolds & 10 vs Joey Sweets, DK Vandu, & Tyshaun Perez

KiLynn King vs Mafiosa

Max Caster vs Justin Cotto

Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray

Charlette & Robyn Renegade vs Rocky Radley & Allie Recks

Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs GKM & Oliver Sawyer

Ari Daivari, Slim J & Parker Boudreaux vs Ryan Howe, Omar Amir, & Cash Flo

The Workhorsemen vs Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander