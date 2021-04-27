You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
- Brian Cage vs. Marty Casaus
- SCU vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
- Lance Archer vs. Jake St. Patrick
- The Blade & Private Party vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and 10
- Lee Johnson vs. Will Allday
- Leyla Hirsch vs. Renee Michelle
- The Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones
- Penelope Ford vs. Ashley D’Amboise
- The Acclaimed vs. Fuego Del Sol & D3
- KiLynn King vs. Dani Jordan
- Andrew Palace vs. Dante Martin
- Cole Karter vs. Colt Cabana
- Diamante vs. Raychell Rose
- Matt & Mike Sydal vs. David Ali & Aaron Frye