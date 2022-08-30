You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander vs. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)
The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & J.D. Drake) vs. Oliver Sawyer & Manny Lo
RUSH (w/ Jose the Assistant) vs. Blake Christian
Renee Michelle vs. Leila Grey
Mylo vs. Keira Hogan
Kayla Rossi (w/ Diamond Sheik) vs. Vipress
Vicky Dreamboat vs. Julia Hart
The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J & Parker Boudreaux) (w/ Sonny Kiss & V.S.K.) vs. Logan Cruz, Tyshaun Perez & Hermano
Serpentico (w/ Luther) vs. John Silver
Dante Martin vs. AR Fox
Diamanté vs. Charlette Renegade (w/ Robyn Renegade)
Tyson Maddux vs. Brock Anderson (w/ Arn Anderson)
Gus De La Vega vs. ‘Cool Hand’ Angelo Parker (w/ ‘Daddy Magic’ Matt Menard)