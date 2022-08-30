You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander vs. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)

The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & J.D. Drake) vs. Oliver Sawyer & Manny Lo

RUSH (w/ Jose the Assistant) vs. Blake Christian

Renee Michelle vs. Leila Grey

Mylo vs. Keira Hogan

Kayla Rossi (w/ Diamond Sheik) vs. Vipress

Vicky Dreamboat vs. Julia Hart

The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J & Parker Boudreaux) (w/ Sonny Kiss & V.S.K.) vs. Logan Cruz, Tyshaun Perez & Hermano

Serpentico (w/ Luther) vs. John Silver

Dante Martin vs. AR Fox

Diamanté vs. Charlette Renegade (w/ Robyn Renegade)

Tyson Maddux vs. Brock Anderson (w/ Arn Anderson)

Gus De La Vega vs. ‘Cool Hand’ Angelo Parker (w/ ‘Daddy Magic’ Matt Menard)