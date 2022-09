You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Ari Daivari

Serena Deeb vs. Sierra

Serpentico w/ Luther vs. Zack Clayton

Tony Nese & Josh Woods w/ Mark Sterling vs. Storm Grayson & Brandon Gore

Julia Hart vs. Missa Kate

Marina Shafir w/ Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero vs. Laynie Luck

Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) vs. Robert Anthony & GPA