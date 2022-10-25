You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
*Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Wingmen.
*The Lucha Brothers vs. The Workhorse Men.
*AEW Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Mei Sugura and Emi Sakura.
*Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. AR Fox & Caleb Konley.
*Matt Sydal and Dante Martin vs. Dragon Gate’s SB Kento & La Estrella.
*Riho vs. Jungle Kyona.
*Zack Clayton vs. Blake Lee.
*Kayla Rossi with The Diamond Sheik vs. Ashley D’Ambroise.
*The Gunn Club vs. BK Klein and Jared Diaz.
*Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler.
*The Blonds vs. QT Marshall and Cole Karter.
*Anna Jay vs. Sio Nieves.
*Kip Sabian vs. Marcus Cross.
*Athena vs. Diamante.
*Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rico Gonzales.
*The Dark Orders’ John Silver & Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno with -1 vs. Troy Hollywood, Fulton and Ativalu.