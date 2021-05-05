You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Serpentico (w/ Luther) vs. PAC (w/ Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix)

Lance Archer vs. Luther (w/ Serpentico)

The Bunny vs. Leila Grey

Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks (w/ Hook) vs. Brick Aldridge & Aaron Frye

Hughes Bros vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky

Dante Martin vs. Danny Limelight

Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Kit Sackett & Justin Law

The Acclaimed vs. David Ali & Vary Morales

Big Swole vs. Megan Bayne

Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante

SCU vs. Jake St. Patrick and Spencer Slade

Varsity Blonds vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis