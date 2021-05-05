You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
Serpentico (w/ Luther) vs. PAC (w/ Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix)
Lance Archer vs. Luther (w/ Serpentico)
The Bunny vs. Leila Grey
Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks (w/ Hook) vs. Brick Aldridge & Aaron Frye
Hughes Bros vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky
Dante Martin vs. Danny Limelight
Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Kit Sackett & Justin Law
The Acclaimed vs. David Ali & Vary Morales
Big Swole vs. Megan Bayne
Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante
SCU vs. Jake St. Patrick and Spencer Slade
Varsity Blonds vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis