You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

– Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga

– Anna Jay AS vs. Sio Nieves

– Athena vs. Diamante

– Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth

– Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. AR Fox & Caleb Konley

– Evil Uno, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds vs. Troy Hollywood, Fulton, & Ativalu

– The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) vs. BK Klein & Jarett Diaz

– Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kayla Rossi

– Kip Sabian vs. Marcus Kross

– Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon

– Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rico Gonzalez

– The Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr & Griff Garrison) vs. QT Marshall & Cole Karter

– Zack Clayton vs. Zack Li