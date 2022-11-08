You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
– Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga
– Anna Jay AS vs. Sio Nieves
– Athena vs. Diamante
– Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth
– Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. AR Fox & Caleb Konley
– Evil Uno, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds vs. Troy Hollywood, Fulton, & Ativalu
– The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) vs. BK Klein & Jarett Diaz
– Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kayla Rossi
– Kip Sabian vs. Marcus Kross
– Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon
– Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rico Gonzalez
– The Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr & Griff Garrison) vs. QT Marshall & Cole Karter
– Zack Clayton vs. Zack Li