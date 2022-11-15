You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

*ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson. Chris Daniels, BJ Whitmer, Kazarian will be ringside Judges.

*Sky Blue vs. Paris Van Dale.

*Athena vs. LMK, Little Mean Kathleen.

*The Iron Savages with JT Davidson vs. Brando Lee & Lucas Chase.

*The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno & John Silver vs. Mike Magnum & Brett Gosyln & Arjan Singh.

*Kiera Hogan vs Kennedi Copeland.

*Cole Karter & Lee Johnson & QT Marshall vs. Channing Thomas & Man Scout Jake Manning & Teddy Goodz.

*Frankie Kazarian vs. Zack Clayton.