You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

– Angelico vs. Hagane Shinno

– The Embassy’s Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen

– Jericho Appreciation Society’s “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard, ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia and “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams, Jack Tomlinson and LSG

– Emi Sakura vs. Tiara James

– Hikaru Shida vs. Layla Luciano

– The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen)

– The Factory’s Lee Johnson, QT Marshall and Cole Karter vs. Justin Corino, Ryan Mooney and Steven Josifi

– Chris Wylde vs. “The Reality” Zack Clayton