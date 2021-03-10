You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

* Cameron Stewart & Ryzom vs. Varsity Blonds (Griffin Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr)

* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Proud-N-Powerful (Santana & Ortiz)

* Kip Sabian vs. Carlie Bravo

* Fuego Del Sol vs. QT Marshall

* Diamante vs. Savannah Thorne

* Baron Black vs. Lee Johnson

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Angel Fashion

* SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels) vs. Azriel & Danny Limelight

* Abadon vs. Katalina Perez

* Aaron Frye, D3, Jon Cruz, & Varly Morales vs. Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & Alex Reynolds)

* The Pretty Picture (Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi) & Ryan Nemeth vs. Aaron Solow, Brick Aldridge, & Dean Alexander