You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
* Cameron Stewart & Ryzom vs. Varsity Blonds (Griffin Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr)
* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Proud-N-Powerful (Santana & Ortiz)
* Kip Sabian vs. Carlie Bravo
* Fuego Del Sol vs. QT Marshall
* Diamante vs. Savannah Thorne
* Baron Black vs. Lee Johnson
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Angel Fashion
* SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels) vs. Azriel & Danny Limelight
* Abadon vs. Katalina Perez
* Aaron Frye, D3, Jon Cruz, & Varly Morales vs. Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & Alex Reynolds)
* The Pretty Picture (Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi) & Ryan Nemeth vs. Aaron Solow, Brick Aldridge, & Dean Alexander