You can check out this week’s edition of NWA Power below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Angelina Love (w/ Fodder) vs. La Rosa Negra

Mercurio vs Magic Jake Dumas (w/ Christi Jaynes)

La Rebelión (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) vs. Kerry & Ricky Morton

NWA World Television Championship Open Challenge: Jordan Clearwater (c) (w/ Austin Idol) vs. TBA

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus to speak