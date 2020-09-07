Braun Strowman crashed a meeting at the company headquarters for the Redcon1 fitness and supplement company last week, breaking out in a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” to the crew.

Below are videos from Strowman’s personal Instagram account, and the Redcon Instagram account.

“I can’t thank you all enough for all the love and support for me getting another year sexier!!!! So here’s a lil treat for y’all. Me singing happy bday to @redcon1 dinting there meeting!!! #EatYourHeartsOut #BeefKing #MeatCastle #PackinBeef #SausageStuffer #ImAnIdiotIKnow #LoveLife #HappyMonster #Redcon1 #ThankYouForTheBdayWishes,” Strowman wrote today.

You can see both videos below:

