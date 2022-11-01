Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special saw Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley brawl one last time before their big match in the KIngdom of Saudi Arabia this coming weekend.

Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead came to the ring and called Lashley out for a fight. Lashley came right out and the brawl kicked off on the entrance-way until officials, security and Superstars rushed out to try and restore order.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H also ran out and got in between Lashley and Lesnar, warning them that Saturday’s match will be off if they touch each other again. RAW went to commercial with groups holding the two Superstars back while Triple H barked orders.

What fans on TV did not see was a dark segment with Lesnar and Adam Pearce. The only ones to see the in-ring interaction were those inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, but WWE did include two photos of Pearce and Lesnar in their RAW photo gallery.

As seen in the fan videos below, Pearce informed Lesnar of the ruling by Triple H, but Lesnar responded by mocking Pearce and security. Pearce said he was only trying to do “what’s best for business,” which brought boos from the crowd. Pearce and Lesnar continued their back & forth, with fans agreeing that they wanted to see a fight.

Pearce repeated the ruling by Triple H, and asked Lesnar to exit the ring while security and others watched from ringside. Lesnar then kicked Pearce and left him laying with the F5. Lesnar’s music started up and he finally made his exit to cheers from the Texas crowd.

You can see clips from the dark segment below, along with footage from the RAW brawl:

Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Brawl With A Triple H Sighting. Adam Pearce Gets F5’d! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/26uGKIsSgV — D’Mari Harding, M.A. (@DmariHard) November 1, 2022

Lesnar vs Lashley match would be “called off” if they fought in Texas tonight. Adam Pearce paid the price lol #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Z1USPDscZL — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) November 1, 2022

