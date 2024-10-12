The Boogeyman was among those backstage at the 10/11 WWE SmackDown on Friday night in Greenville, South Carolina.

The former WWE Superstar shared videos and photos of himself, in full Boogeyman get-up, backstage at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on October 11 with the likes of Rhea Ripley, Michael Cole and others.

He last competed inside the ring in WWE back at the Royal Rumble show in 2015, having a memorable moment with Bray Wyatt.

Check out coverage of The Boogeyman at the 10/11 WWE SmackDown below.