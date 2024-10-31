Happy Halloween from all of us here on WrestlingHeadlines.com!

Several current and former WWE talents have taken to Twitter to show off their Halloween costumes, including the likes of Kurt Angle, Otis, Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri, and others.

While Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri paid tribute to the Dudley Boyz and Stacy Kiebler, Kurt Angle dressed up as Forrest Gump.

Former WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton dressed up as Beetlejuice for the holiday.

Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega did a little Death Note cosplay.

And finally, Lin-Manuel Miranda dressed up as Dominik Mysterio for Halloween.

You can check out some of the videos below:

I’m the ghost with the most, babe. pic.twitter.com/XUrfYqCVeR — Kayla Becker (@TheKaylaBecker) October 31, 2024

I’m Forrest Gump for Halloween this year! Be sure to vote!!!!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/5u6jv5k0K1 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 31, 2024