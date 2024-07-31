The viewership numbers are in for the July 30th episode of NXT Great American Bash, which aired on the SyFy channel due to the USA Network’s coverage of the Paris Olympics.

According to the PW Torch, NXT drew 468,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down in both categories from the July 23rd episode (on USA Network), which drew 633,000 viewers and scored a 0.19 rating in the key demo. The show, as per usual with NXT television, took place from the WWE Performance Center.

NXT Great American Bash featured Tony D’Angelo defending the Heritage Cup Championship, Cedric Alexander in action, and a musical performance by Joe Hendry. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.