Wednesday’s “The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon” documentary drew 95,000 viewers on Vice TV, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The two-hour documentary premiered at 9pm ET and also drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 key demographic.

Vice’s documentary on the former WWE Chairman & CEO ranked #107 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.04 rating, and ranked #137 for the night on cable in viewership.

To compare, the Vice documentary on McMahon was up 100% from the 0.02 key demo rating that Vice’s Tales from The Territories averaged in its first season, and up 18.01% from the average of 80,500 viewers per episode that Tales from The Territories drew in season one. Furthermore, the Vince doc was down 42.84% from the 0.07 key demo rating average that Vice’s Dark Side of The Ring averaged in season three, and down 42.84% from the season three viewership average of 177,230 viewers per episode of Dark Side of The Ring.

There’s no word yet on what the midnight and 3am replays of the Vince doc drew.

