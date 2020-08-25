Viewership and Ratings for AEW Dynamite from Saturday Night

Viewership and ratings have been released for Saturday’s special edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. As noted, the show aired on Saturday due to the NBA on TNT schedule.
While the two shows did not go head-to-head, Week 45 of the Wednesday Night War went to WWE NXT.
AEW drew 755,000 viewers on the TNT Saturday night, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 792,000 viewers.
This week’s show ranked #59 in viewership and #5 on the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #9 on the Cable Top 150 and #63 in viewership.
AEW drew a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week. Last week’s show drew a 0.32 in the same demo.
The NBA Playoffs on ESPN at 6pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.67 rating, with just 1.757 million viewers. Justice with Judge Jeanine on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.737 million viewers, ranking #21 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.15 rating in the key demo.
ABC World News /Tonight topped the night on network TV in viewership, with an average of 5.441 million viewers. The NBA Playoffs on ABC took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.3 rating.
Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:
January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)
February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)
February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic
March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic
March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic
March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)
March 25 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 1 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 8 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 15 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 29 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 6 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 13 Episode: 604,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 20 Episode: 592,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 27 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 3 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 10 Episode: 673,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 17 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 24 Episode: 786,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic
July 1 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 1)
July 8 Episode: 759,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 2)
July 15 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic
July 22 Episode: 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic
July 29 Episode: 707,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic
August 5 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic
August 12 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic
August 19 Episode: 853,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No AEW competition)
August 26 Episode:
2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes
2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode
Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:
January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)
January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic
March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)
March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic
March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)
March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 1 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 8 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 15 Episode: 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 22 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 29 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 6 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 13 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 20 Episode: 701,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 27 Episode: 827,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 3 Episode: 730,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 10 Episode: 677,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 17 Episode: 772,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 24 Episode: 633,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic
July 1 Episode: 748,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1)
July 8 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2)
July 15 Episode: 788,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen)
July 22 Episode: 845,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic
July 29 Episode: 773,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic
August 5 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic
August 12 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic
August 22 Episode: 755,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic(Saturday Airing)
August 26 Episode:
2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes
2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode
