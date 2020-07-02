Viewership and Ratings for AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest and WWE NXT Great American Bash

Week 38 of the Wednesday Night War saw the Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT beat the Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite in viewership, but Dynamite won in the ratings for the key demographic. This is how last week’s numbers went.

Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 748,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 792,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #6 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #13. AEW ranked #61 in viewership, while NXT ranked #60 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 633,000 viewers and ranked #17 in the Cable Top 150, and #66 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 786,000 viewers and ranked #26 in the Cable Top 150, and #63 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.22 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.22 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.19 in that demographic.

This is the second-highest NXT viewership of 2020, the best since the February 19 episode, which was the first episode after the “Takeover: Portland” event. That episode drew 794,000 viewers. Last week’s AEW viewership was the lowest in the history of the show, and their lowest rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

MTV’s Challenge topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.47 rating, with just 851,000 viewers. Hannity on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.326 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.37 rating in the key demo.

Based on overnight numbers, Chicago Med on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership, with an average of 3.700 million viewers. ABC’s Game On! topped the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.6 rating.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)

March 25 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 604,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 592,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 673,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 786,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 1)

July 8 Episode: (Great American Bash Night 2)

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)

March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 701,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 827,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 730,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 677,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 772,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 633,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 748,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1)

July 8 Episode: (Fyter Fest Night 2)

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

