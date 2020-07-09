Viewership and Ratings for Night Two of AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest and WWE NXT Great American Bash

Week 39 of the Wednesday Night War saw the Great American Bash Night Two edition of WWE NXT beat the Fyter Fest Night Two edition of AEW Dynamite in viewership, but Dynamite won in the ratings for the key demographic. This is how last week’s numbers went for Night One of both special events, and the normal episodes that aired the week before that.
Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 715,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 759,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.
AEW ranked #7 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #24. AEW ranked #65 in viewership, while NXT ranked #62 in viewership.
Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 748,000 viewers and ranked #6 in the Cable Top 150, and #61 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 792,000 viewers and ranked #13 in the Cable Top 150, and #60 in viewership.
AEW drew a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.20 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.29 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.22 in that demographic.
MTV’s Challenge topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.53 rating, with just 937,000 viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.282 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.38 rating in the key demo.
Based on overnight numbers, Tough As Nails on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership, with an average of 4.196 million viewers. Tough As Nails also topped the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.6 rating.
Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:
January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)
February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)
February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic
March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic
March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic
March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)
March 25 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 1 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 8 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 15 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 29 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 6 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 13 Episode: 604,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 20 Episode: 592,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 27 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 3 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 10 Episode: 673,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 17 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 24 Episode: 786,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic
July 1 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 1)
July 8 Episode: 759,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 2)
July 15 Episode:
2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes
2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode
Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:
January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)
January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic
March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)
March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic
March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)
March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 1 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 8 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 15 Episode: 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 22 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 29 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 6 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 13 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 20 Episode: 701,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 27 Episode: 827,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 3 Episode: 730,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 10 Episode: 677,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 17 Episode: 772,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 24 Episode: 633,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic
July 1 Episode: 748,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1)
July 8 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2)
July 15 Episode:
2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes
2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
