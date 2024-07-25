The viewership numbers are in for the July 24th episode of AEW Dynamite, which was the promotion’s Blood & Guts special.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 786,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.26 in the 18-49 demographic. This is slightly down from the July 17th episode, which drew 795,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.27 in the key demo. The show took place from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and was attended by 5,009 fans according to WrestleTix.

Blood & Guts was headlined by the Blood & Guts match between Team AEW and The Elite. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.