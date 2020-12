Tuesday’s Year In Review Part 1 edition of Impact Wrestling drew 133,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact episode did not make the Cable Top 150 and the key demo ranking is not available. The show ranked #145 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are down from last week’s show, which drew 177,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #143 for the night on the Cable Top 150 and #134 in viewership.

The Lakers vs. Clippers NBA game on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.30 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 3.081 million viewers. Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.494 million viewers, ranking #12 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 rating in the key demo.

The Bachelorette on ABC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 1.4 rating. The Bachelorette also topped the night on network TV in viewership with 5.515 million viewers.

Below is our 2020 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker: (Archived ratings data courtesy of WrestleNomics)

January 7 Episode: 200,000 viewers

January 14 Episode: 182,000 viewers

January 21 Episode: 150,000 viewers

January 28 Episode: 188,000 viewers

February 4 Episode: 174,000 viewers

February 11 Episode: 176,000 viewers

February 18 Episode: 186,000 viewers

February 25 Episode: 195,000 viewers

March 3 Episode: 161,000 viewers

March 10 Episode: 151,000 viewers

March 17 Episode: 163,000 viewers

March 24 Episode: 172,000 viewers

March 31 Episode: 122,000 viewers

April 7 Episode: 148,000 viewers

April 14 Episode: 151,000 viewers

April 21 Episode: 132,000 viewers

April 28 Episode: 145,000 viewers

May 5 Episode: 140,000 viewers

May 12 Episode: 175,000 viewers

May 19 Episode: 145,000 viewers

May 26 Episode: 152,000 viewers

June 2 Episode: 133,000 viewers

June 9 Episode: 138,000 viewers

June 16 Episode: 148,000 viewers

June 23 Episode: 136,000 viewers

June 30 Episode: 151,000 viewers

July 7 Episode: 135,000 viewers

July 14 Episode: 156,000 viewers

July 21 Episode: 163,000 viewers

July 28 Episode: 157,000 viewers

August 4 Episode: 134,000 viewers

August 11 Episode: 182,000 viewers

August 18 Episode: 147,000 viewers

August 25 Episode: 171,000 viewers

September 1 Episode: 102,000 viewers

September 8 Episode: 78,000 viewers

September 15 Episode: 170,000 viewers

September 22 Episode: 200,000 viewers

September 29 Episode: 168,000 viewers

October 6 Episode: 156,000 viewers

October 13 Episode: 154,000 viewers

October 20 Episode: 146,000 viewers

October 27 Episode: 139,000 viewers

November 3 Episode: 116,000 viewers

November 10 Episode: 127,000 viewers

November 17 Episode: 146,000 viewers

November 24 Episode: 149,000 viewers

December 1 Episode: 166,000 viewers

December 8 Episode: 221,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 15 Episode: 177,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 22 Episode: 133,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Year In Review episode)

December 29 Episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.