Thursday’s Thanksgiving edition of WWE’s Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network drew 380,000 viewers and ranked #41 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s 412,000 viewers. Last week’s show ranked #58 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.13 rating in the key demographic.

There was no Total Bellas episode on Thanksgiving night. Total Bellas will return to the E! network with a new episode this Thursday.

The Hallmark Channel original movie topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.41 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, and in viewership with 3.112 million viewers.

Thanksgiving saw major competition on network TV. The NFL game on FOX between the Cowboys and Washington drew a whopping 30.333 million viewers with a 8.8 rating in the key demographic. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade special drew 21.980 million viewers for a 5.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The NFL game on CBS between the Texans and the Lions drew 23.389 million viewers with a 6.7 rating in the key demographic.

Below is our Miz & Mrs. Season 2 Ratings & Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 437,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (January 29)

Episode 2: 475,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: 457,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: 500,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: 394,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: 494,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (mid-season finale)

Bonus Episode: 617,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (November 9)

Episode 7: 455,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (mid-season premiere)

Episode 8: 412,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: 380,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Thanksgiving)

Episode 10:

Season 1 Viewership Total: 21.172 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 1.058 million viewers per episode (20 Episodes)

Below is our Total Bellas Season 6 Ratings & Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 416,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (season premiere)

Episode 2: 257,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3:

Season 5 Viewership Total: 5.589 million viewers

Season 5 Average: 508,090 viewers per episode (11 episodes)

Season 4 Viewership Total: 4.360 million viewers

Season 4 Average: 436,000 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 3 Viewership Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Viewership Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Viewership Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.