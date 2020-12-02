Monday’s live WWE RAW episode, featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Miz and John Morrison in the main event, drew an average of 1.741 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s 1.808 million viewers for the post-Survivor Series show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.828 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.904 million), the second hour drew 1.763 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.826 million) and the final hour drew 1.632 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.694 million).

RAW ranked #19 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week’s #24 spot, and behind the NFL Monday Night Football on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff, Rachel Maddow Show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, SportsCenter at midnight, The Five, Last Word, Reidout, Deadline: White House, The Ingraham Angle, Beat, All In, Anderson Cooper 360, Cuomo Prime Time, Special Report, Erin Burnett Outfront, and 11th Hour.

This is the best viewership ranking in several months for RAW. The rest of the numbers are pretty standard for RAW this week.

WWE ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.57, down from last week’s #4 ranked 0.57. The NFL game on ESPN between the Seahawks and the Eagles the topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 3.40 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The Seahawks vs. Eagles game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 11.376 million viewers.

The Disney Holiday special on ABC drew an average of 5.711 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood on CBS drew 5.519 million viewers, The Voice drew 7.170 million viewers on NBC, LA’s Finest drew 1.589 million viewers on FOX and CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? drew 867,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (return to live TV)

April 20 Episode: 1.842 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 1.817 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 1.919 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 18 Episode: 1.757 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 1 Episode: 1.728 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 1.939 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Backlash episode)

June 22 Episode: 1.922 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Edition)

June 29 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 1.687 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 1.561 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 1.628 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Extreme Rules episode)

July 27 Episode: 1.617 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 3 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 1.722 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 1.643 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 2.028 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-SummerSlam episode)

August 31 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Payback episode)

September 7 Episode: 1.725 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Labor Day episode)

September 14 Episode: 1.689 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (In Your Face edition)

September 21 Episode: 1.678 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 28 Episode: 1.822 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Clash of Champions episode)

October 5 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 12 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Draft Night 2 episode)

October 19 Episode: 1.777 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season premiere episode)

October 26 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

November 2 Episode: 1.656 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 9 Episode: 1.690 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 16 Episode: 1.779 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 23 Episode: 1.808 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Survivor Series episode)

November 30 Episode: 1.741 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 7 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

