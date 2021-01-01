This week’s edition of AEW DARK and the popular comedic series Being The Elite both saw significant rises in viewership following the death of top company star, Brodie Lee.

BTE, which was a look back at Lee’s best moments with his Dark Order faction, currently has 565,000 views, the most since the fallout episode from the Full Gear pay per view. As for DARK, it currently has 462,000 views, a noticeable increase as the show normally brings in between 250,000-300,000.

You can check out both shows below.