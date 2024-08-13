The viewership numbers are in for the August 12th episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network.

According to PW Torch and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,890,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.63 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up in both categories from the August 5th episode, which drew 1,724,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.62 in the key demo. The show took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and was attended by 12,269 fans according to WrestleTix.

Raw featured Bron Breakker defending the WWE I.C. title against Sami Zayn in the main event. Other top stars that appeared and competed include Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, The Miz, Damage CTRL, Bronson Reed, CM Punk, Randy Orton, GUNTHER, Drew McIntyre, and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.