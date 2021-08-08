According to Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, this past Thursday’s episode of IMPACT on AXS drew an average of 103,000 viewers, down 8.8% from the previous week and the second lowest viewership the program has done since the July 1st episode. However, it should be noted that on July 1st there was an error with the program guide that hurt the show’s number.

IMPACT did see a slight rise in the key demographics scoring a rating of 0.04, which was up from 0.02 from a week ago. The program featured former X-Division champion Chris Bey joining forces with top NJPW superstar Jay White, and joining the prestigious Bullet Club faction.

