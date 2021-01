Thursday’s season six finale of WWE Total Bellas drew 432,000 viewers on the E! network, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, ranking #34 for the night on the Cable Top 150.

This is up from last week’s Total Bellas episode, which drew 352,000 viewers and ranked #56 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.15 rating in the key demo.

The season finale drew the best Total Bellas viewership of season six, and the best since the season five finale, which drew 693,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the key demographic.

Total Bellas season six drew a total of 3.087 million viewers, for an average of 343,000 viewers per episode over 9 episodes. This is down from season five, which drew a total of 5.589 million viewers, for an average of 508,000 viewers per episode over 11 episodes.

You can see E!’s season six finale recap video below.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 6 Ratings & Viewership Tracker with Totals:

Episode 1: 416,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (season premiere)

Episode 2: 257,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: 299,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: 219,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: 305,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: 426,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: 381,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8: 352,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: 432,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (season finale)

Season 6 Viewership Total: 3.087 million viewers

Season 6 Average: 343,000 viewers per episode (9 episodes)

Season 5 Viewership Total: 5.589 million viewers

Season 5 Average: 508,090 viewers per episode (11 episodes)

Season 4 Viewership Total: 4.360 million viewers

Season 4 Average: 436,000 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 3 Viewership Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Viewership Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Viewership Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)

