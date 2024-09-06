Xia Zhao is “coming soon” to TNA Wrestling.

During the post-TNA Emergence 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ on Thursday, September 5, 2024, a special vignette aired to promote the upcoming debut of a new talent.

Going by the name “Xia Zhao,” former WWE Superstar Xia Li was featured in a vignette hyping her upcoming arrival to TNA.

“The initial spark is a symbol of my awakening. And from this point on there is no turning back,” the vignette stated.