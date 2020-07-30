Vignette for WWE NXT UK Superstar Ridge Holland Ahead of Next Week’s “Takeover: XXX” Qualifier

Below is a new vignette for WWE NXT UK Superstar Ridge Holland (Luke Menzies).
Holland is a former UK rugby player and will make his main NXT brand debut next Wednesday night as he faces off with Oney Lorcan and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat to determine the third spot in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at “Takeover: XXX” on August 22.
That five-man match already has Bronson Reed and Dexter Lumis confirmed as the first two entrants.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- More on Kairi Sane’s WWE Departure and How the Company Reacted
- WWE Stars and Kairi Sane Comment on Her WWE Departure, AJ Styles Reacts
- Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Appearance On AEW Dynamite
- AEW Dynamite Results 7/29/2020
- Eric Young On Vince McMahon: “You Failed As A Leader. You Failed Your Company. You Failed Your Shareholders”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Sarah Logan and Erik Reveal Baby Gender and Name
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing